It won’t be easy.

Change - out of a downward spiral from boys’ home to detention barracks to 5 jail terms in 12 years.

Change - after a life of crime escalating from petty theft to gang involvement to a recurring drug habit.

For 28-year-old Imran, the answer is clear and the motivation rock-solid:

What do you do when your father finally gives up on you – because you blew chance after chance?

What do you do when your sister tries to kill herself – because you weren’t there when she needed you?

"What’s the point of living?"

As he starts his latest jail term, the future seems bleak. A recurring thought:

10 precious minutes to connect with the most important people in his life - family.

But every month, he is allowed 3 phone calls, each lasting 10 minutes.

There is a limited time Imran can spend outside his cell.

The thought of losing his loved ones starts to jolt Imran into realisation. What happens next, however, brings him terrifyingly near to real, devastating grief.

THE CLOSEST BRUSH

“My little sister, they found her in a canal, legs smashed, substances in her urine and blood. She was lucky to survive. But she had been writing to me, saying she was lost without me.