Singapore switches off A "circuit breaker" comes on

In a country where business and busy-ness is ubiquitous, the concept of empty spaces seems alien - one that has taken Singaporeans some time to adjust to. Like clockwork, crowds flock to malls, workers troop to work, students trudge to school, old people head out to sit in parks and void decks to socialise and play chess. Singapore never truly goes to sleep. When one part rests, another rouses and a quiet buzz slowly builds into a din.

Now, Singapore deals with a new reality.

On Apr 3, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced significantly stricter measures to curb the COVID-19 outbreak in Singapore. He likened this to a “circuit breaker”.

Public gatherings and dining out are prohibited during the circuit-breaker period from Apr 7 to May 4. Most workplaces are closed, with exemptions made for essential services and key economic sectors. School is suspended and students across all levels - from primary school to universities - have to embrace full home-based learning.

An empty Central Business District. A row of idling taxis along a stretch of pubs. Streets and streets of shuttered shops. Such sights remind us of the challenges we face and the scale of effort and cooperation needed to bring Singapore back to normal.

This is life under the circuit breaker.