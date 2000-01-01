6 months of protests and counting.
Each turning point has only brought more chaos, bloodshed, outrage and distrust.
CNA spoke to a cross-section of Hong Kongers for their views on how key events have shaped the trajectory of the protests.
I’m not afraid to be arrested.
I am ready to be arrested and I’m ready to sacrifice for Hong Kong, no matter if I need to be in prison for 10 years, 20 years.
Regina Ip
The government has given them as many concessions as possible.
There is no more room for compromise.
So Man Ying
The hatred is so high today, people in both camps are actually being irrational.
The biggest conflict is between the protesters and police
and the hatred is so overwhelming that the police cannot enforce the law.
Journalist: Albert Wai
Coder: Calvin Chia
Illustrator: Rafa Estrada
Photographer: Jeremy Long
Producers: Elizabeth Khor, Diane Leow, Kevin Kwang
Executive Producers: Chung Lyn-Yi, Dawn Teo
CONTACTS
Regina Ip
Pro-establishment legislator
Alvin Yeung
Pro-democracy legislator
Brian
Chef, neutral on the protests
Cathy
Works in marketing, protester
Cheung
Engineer, against the protests
University student, protester
Jack
Works at Cyberport, protester
So Man Ying
Retired teacher, supports peaceful and non-violent protests
