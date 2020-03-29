HOW THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC CHANGED MY LIFE

ASHLEY CHUNG

Corporate trainer

Lost father to COVID-19

"Papa, you have been a good dad. You have done all you can to fulfil your duty as a father."

This is what 43-year-old Ashley wished she could have told her father, Chung Ah Lay, before he succumbed to the effects of COVID-19 on Mar 29, 2020.

At the time, information about the disease was still in its infancy, and Singapore had not imposed its "circuit breaker" yet, or made mask-wearing mandatory.

So when her father had a fever on Feb 24, the family thought it was just a normal bout of flu. It came as a shock when she had to take him to the hospital five days later, as his temperature hadn't come down despite being on two types of antibiotics.

She was with him until 9pm, when he had to be checked in as his oxygen levels were dropping. "Papa, I will see you. Papa, I will see you," she told him.

Ashley didn't know it would be the last time she or any of her family would speak to him in person.

In the month her father spent in the intensive care unit (ICU), the family kept in touch through FaceTime chats but even then, Mr Chung couldn't speak much as he was hooked up to the ventilator. Ashley later found out from a nurse who tended to him that her dad was given a whiteboard to communicate with them and he asked them: "Why me?"

"I think it's this ... 'why' that gets people really feeling guilty, angry, sad, disbelief - you know, all these things that just come through. There's no explanation why."

At the end, the family kept vigil via a screen that showed how Mr Chung's heartbeat was dropping bit by bit. It got to a point when they told him to not hold on if it was too painful, she said.

"We were kneeling down saying: 'You know, Dad, if staying alive here is going to be very painful for you, please go. Please go to the other side of the world where there is no pain and suffering.'"

This year's Chinese New Year celebrations will be kept to a minimum, Ashley said, as the family observes her dad's passing.

So how will it be different? His presence, she said.

"You won't see Dad doing lo hei anymore; you won't see Dad going in front of the wok (cooking) for the family."